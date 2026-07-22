Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 229,573 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,489 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 229,573 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $53,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.5% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 134,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 356,593 shares of the company's stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,602,000 after buying an additional 104,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Citigroup started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 target price on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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