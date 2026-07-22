Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $156.71 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 698.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,767,059 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.65% of CMS Energy worth $156,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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