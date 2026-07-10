Main Street Research LLC Acquires 5,972 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 239.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Bayban bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,277.40 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,280.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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