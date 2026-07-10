Main Street Research LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $338.31 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $271.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 277.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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