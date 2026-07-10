Main Street Research LLC Buys 103,786 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,949.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $991.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a $500 million financing package for GlobalWafers and a 10-year supply agreement that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Article Title

Micron announced plans to invest up to to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a financing package for GlobalWafers and a that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to more than $250 billion through 2035 and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Article Title

The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Micron is benefiting from strong AI-driven memory demand , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Article Title

Several reports say Micron is benefiting from , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: After a recent memory-chip selloff, Micron and other chip names are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI hardware, with analyst commentary and peer strength helping sentiment improve across the sector. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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