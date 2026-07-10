Main Street Research LLC Buys 5,012 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,159 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.4% of Main Street Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $75,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $425.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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