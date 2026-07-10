Main Street Research LLC Invests $31.89 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $31,890,000. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Main Street Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.07% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after buying an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after buying an additional 240,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $321.45 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $344.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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