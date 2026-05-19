Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,502 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 29,226 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up about 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.15% of Cigna Group worth $108,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $615,781,000 after purchasing an additional 753,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,299.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $174,965,000 after purchasing an additional 590,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CI opened at $286.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day moving average of $275.57. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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