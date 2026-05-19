Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,737 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 4.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $91,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,998,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,431,322,000 after buying an additional 141,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,621,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,473,000 after buying an additional 303,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after buying an additional 901,626 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,022,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,410,219,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,300,000 after buying an additional 484,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $393.35 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $412.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average of $334.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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