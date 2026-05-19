Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,951 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $108,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,743 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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