Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 275,036 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,643 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 275,036 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises about 7.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $168,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 1.1%

QCOM opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group lowered Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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