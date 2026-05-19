Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 56,914 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 56,914 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S's holdings in Intel were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $543.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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