Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,323 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of USCB Financial worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 2,081.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

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USCB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ USCB opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.53.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%. On average, research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USCB Financial news, major shareholder W Kirk Wycoff sold 37,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $677,652.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,826,634 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,804.16. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 248,122 shares of company stock worth $4,514,106 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on USCB shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded USCB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USCB Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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