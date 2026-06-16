Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 196,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 196,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.29.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

USB stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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