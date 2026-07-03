Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $880,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,047 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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