Man Group plc Acquires 548,788 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392,725 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 548,788 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Man Group plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.30% of Boston Scientific worth $418,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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