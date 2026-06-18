Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 31,479 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $211,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.45 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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