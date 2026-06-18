Man Group plc Has $123.52 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Man Group plc decreased its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 27,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.62% of Insulet worth $123,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 2.8%

PODD stock opened at $143.52 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $166.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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