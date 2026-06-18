Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,450 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $108,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $417.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.42 and a 200 day moving average of $457.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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