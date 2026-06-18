Man Group plc Purchases 655,590 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Man Group plc increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,486 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 655,590 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $253,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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