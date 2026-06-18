Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.66% of Keysight Technologies worth $228,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $2,730,960. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.80 and its 200 day moving average is $275.49. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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