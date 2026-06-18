Man Group plc Sells 182,029 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 182,029 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $123,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $352,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.7%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.31 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here