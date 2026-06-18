Man Group plc Sells 775,807 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,389 shares of the company's stock after selling 775,807 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $114,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Monster Beverage from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.35.

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Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4%

MNST stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,492,778.93. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $4,633,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 299,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,678,299.26. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 178,700 shares of company stock worth $15,457,562 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

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