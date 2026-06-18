Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vicor worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vicor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vicor by 3,918.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vicor by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $228.33.

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Vicor Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $325.17 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $361.89. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,072 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.69, for a total value of $988,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $617,644.80. This trade represents a 61.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 2,500 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.52, for a total transaction of $706,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,042,337.08. This trade represents a 25.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 494,175 shares of company stock worth $119,770,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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