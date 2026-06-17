Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Invests $18.24 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,537 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $18,241,000. Intuit comprises 2.5% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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