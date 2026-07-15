Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 994.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,097 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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