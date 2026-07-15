Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys Shares of 15,300 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.16.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ANET opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500,983 shares of company stock valued at $584,395,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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