Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $5.49 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $938.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

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