Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,088 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Salesforce comprises 0.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $274.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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