Mangrove Partners IM LLC Makes New $48 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 247,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $47,997,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 3.9% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,074,750,000 after acquiring an additional 147,041 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,596,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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