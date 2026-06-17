Mangrove Partners IM LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $13,510,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,159,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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