Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,678 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Manhattan Associates worth $66,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock worth $305,199,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $6,066,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 187,555 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,117 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $151.04 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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