Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 101,924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software maker's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.70 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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