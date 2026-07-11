Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $248.86 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 91,634 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.5% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $248,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.64. 9,565,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,176,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. CEO insider purchase filing

Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Article on TSMC market share and competitors

TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. TSMC photonic ramp article

Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Prediction: TSMC Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16

TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Japan’s Rapidus wants to mass-produce 2 nm chips in 2027 are raising competitive concerns, because any credible new rival could pressure TSMC’s long-term pricing power and technology lead. A Potential New Rival Wants to Undercut TSMC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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