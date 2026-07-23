Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $264.40 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,514 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $264,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1%

AMZN stock opened at $244.85 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $236.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Article Title

Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Article Title

Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Article Title

Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Positive Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Article Title

Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Article Title

Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Article Title

Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Neutral Sentiment: AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Article Title

AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Article Title

Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Shares also appear pressured by a broader rotation out of mega-cap tech and renewed scrutiny on whether heavy AI spending will translate into returns quickly enough. Article Title

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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