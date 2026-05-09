Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $71.04 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,622 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 132,069 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Rollins worth $71,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 758,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 666,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $90,981,000 after purchasing an additional 594,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,960 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 575,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rollins said it will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14, which could give investors more visibility into growth plans, margins, and outlook. Rollins To Host 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14th

Rollins said it will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14, which could give investors more visibility into growth plans, margins, and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted resilient demand and said Rollins remains a buy, noting about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and that margin pressure may be temporary rather than structural. Rollins: Demand Held Up, But Ebitda Impacted By Non-Structural Reasons

Recent analysis highlighted resilient demand and said Rollins remains a buy, noting about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and that margin pressure may be temporary rather than structural. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins’ latest quarterly report showed earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with estimates, and revenue of $906.4 million, which topped expectations and rose 10.2% year over year. This supports the stock, but it was already known from the prior earnings release.

Rollins’ latest quarterly report showed earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with estimates, and revenue of $906.4 million, which topped expectations and rose 10.2% year over year. This supports the stock, but it was already known from the prior earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines in the feed refer to wrestler Seth Rollins, which are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. and should not materially affect the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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