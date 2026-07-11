Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $73.10 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 545,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,102,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock worth $376,831,000 after acquiring an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,942,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 688,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,227. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $243.50. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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