Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 110,743 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3%

TTE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 1,177,162 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,015. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

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About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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