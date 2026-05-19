Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,836 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.4% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $190,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after buying an additional 7,269,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,175,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,994,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 948.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,124,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price target (down from $880.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $101,676,729. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of META stock opened at $611.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $621.20 and a 200-day moving average of $638.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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