Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,738 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.06. The company had a trading volume of 662,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $521.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.46. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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