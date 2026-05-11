Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 382,864 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 382,864 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an overweight rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock.

Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Benzinga report on weak pet care demand

The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook.

Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced a securities fraud investigation into Zoetis, adding another overhang for shares as investors assess potential legal risk.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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