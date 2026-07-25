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Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 575,000 Hyperliquid Strategies Inc $PURR

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Hyperliquid Strategies logo with Manufacturing background
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Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 575,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hyperliquid Strategies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PURR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PURR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Hyperliquid Strategies stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $894.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyperliquid Strategies Profile

(Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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