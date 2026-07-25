Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 575,000 Hyperliquid Strategies Inc $PURR

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 575,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hyperliquid Strategies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PURR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PURR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Hyperliquid Strategies stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $894.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyperliquid Strategies Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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