Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 126,444 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $11,855,000. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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