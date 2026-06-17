Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,298 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $39,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.01 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $357.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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