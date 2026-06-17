Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $982.80 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.04 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,012.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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