Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,813 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 139,299 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,162,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,090,000 after purchasing an additional 146,075 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $184.39 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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