Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,516,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,458,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,751,619,000 after buying an additional 572,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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