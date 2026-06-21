Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,863 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $46,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $243.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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