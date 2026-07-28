Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.70 and a 200 day moving average of $234.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $326.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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