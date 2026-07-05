Maridea Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,591 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Fullerton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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